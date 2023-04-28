Two people injured in early morning shooting in the Strip District

Two men shot in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Strip District late on Thursday night.

According to public safety, two men arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m.

One man had been shot in the foot and the other in the arm and leg.

Police located a crime scene in the 2000 block of Penn Avenue in the Strip District.

No one has been arrested at this time.

