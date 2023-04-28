Watch CBS News
Two people injured in early morning shooting in the Strip District

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Strip District late on Thursday night. 

According to public safety, two men arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m. 

One man had been shot in the foot and the other in the arm and leg. 

Police located a crime scene in the 2000 block of Penn Avenue in the Strip District. 

No one has been arrested at this time. 

April 28, 2023

