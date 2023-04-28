Two people injured in early morning shooting in the Strip District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Strip District late on Thursday night.
According to public safety, two men arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m.
One man had been shot in the foot and the other in the arm and leg.
Police located a crime scene in the 2000 block of Penn Avenue in the Strip District.
No one has been arrested at this time.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.