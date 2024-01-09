Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu to appear in Super Bowl commercial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu is joining forces with other NFL stars in a commercial during Super Bowl LVIII.

Polamalu, Rob Gronkowski and Marshawn Lynch will appear in a Frito-Lay commercial titled "Taste of Super Bowl." The commercial features the three retired NFLers "as they rediscover the taste of victory – but this time with a chip-inspired twist."

"Snacks are a key part of gameday, especially when coming together to watch the Super Bowl, and no one does it better than Frito-Lay," Gronkowski said in a release. "I had a blast reliving some of those Super Bowl memories and creating that experience for the fans with Marshawn and Troy."

The commercial will hit the airwaves this weekend during Super Wild Card Weekend and be on air through Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. The big game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on CBS/KDKA-TV. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.

For 12 seasons between 2003 and 2014, Polamalu racked up 770 tackles, 12 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and 32 interceptions — all as a Steeler. The safety was also a member of the Steelers teams that won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII. Gronkowski played for 11 seasons, including seven in New England, while Lynch played for 13 seasons, including stops in Seattle and Oakland.

Polamalu is the latest Steeler to be in a commercial. Current quarterback Kenny Pickett and former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are in the latest commercial for #1 Cochran.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.