Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett teams up with Ben Roethlisberger in funny commercial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny Pickett and Ben Roethlisberger joined forces for a new commercial.

In the latest advertisement for #1 Cochran, the current Steelers quarterback teamed up with the former star quarterback in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger, who retired in 2022 after 18 seasons with the Steelers, passed the torch to Pickett to become the new face of #1 Cochran.

Take a look at our latest commercial featuring Kenny Pickett and Ben Roethlisberger. Thanks to #8 and #7 for teaming up with us! pic.twitter.com/HeK8WL26Vs — #1 Cochran (@number1cochran) September 27, 2023

"After all, not everyone gets to be in a #1 Cochran commercial," Roethlisberger said while holding up a photo from his commercial with Rob Cochran, the president and CEO of #1 Cochran.

"That's a great picture," Pickett replied. "Nice beard, Ben."

The commercial then jumps to Pickett shooting his #1 Cochran advertisement as Roethlisberger looks on from behind the cameras. It closes with an evaluation from him.

"Not bad, Kenny," Roethlisberger said. "Not bad at all."

Roethlisberger is staying busy in retirement. He is an assistant coach for the Quaker Valley Fighting Quakers, a youth football team for 9- and 10-year-olds, according to CBS Sports. He also has a podcast called "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger."

The two-time Super Bowl winner will be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

In his second season in Pittsburgh, Pickett has thrown for 689 yards and four touchdowns through three games. He is coming off a game against the Las Vegas Raiders where he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a win.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) play Sunday at the Houston Texans.