Latrobe businesses report boost from Steelers training camp

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- For the Steelers, we'll soon know how good the team is on the field as they emerge from the hallowed halls of Saint Vincent College and head out into their regular season. But for the community in and around Latrobe, we already know that the team's annual training camp has had a big economic impact these last few weeks.

Jocelyn Conrad, the director of sales and marketing for SpringHill Suites in Latrobe, says that while they always benefit from the Steelers at the college nearby, the morning practices that they started this year have seemed to really help their bottom line at the hotel.

"More people are coming in the night before," said Conrad. "And they are able to enjoy a breakfast and our hotel amenities in the morning and then they can head out to practice and then come back later in the day. So I feel like we have had some multi-night stays this year because of the morning practice."

Another local business that is a favorite stop for hungry and thirsty Steelers fans is Sharky's Café.

General manager Johnathan Heiple says they were unsure about how the new practice schedule would affect them, but he says the new times made their lunch and dinner crowds even larger.

"It has been a great year for us all around, from start to finish," said Heiple. "We are up about 15% overall from last year's camp, which is a huge increase for us."

Even businesses in nearby Greensburg saw the positive effects of having fans in the area.

Sean Sullivan, the executive VP and GM of the Live! Casino at the Westmoreland Mall, says the black and gold always equal green.

"These types of events are perfect for this community and perfect for us," said Sullivan. "We love these things. We think it helps with hotel revenues, we think with other restaurants, it helps dramatically and surely it does help us, in the restaurants and downstairs if they choose to go into the casino."

The final practice for the Steelers will take place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Vincent College and that practice is of course free and open to the public.