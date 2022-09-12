Report: T.J. Watt to seek more medical opinions on torn pec

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers defensive star T.J. Watt's season could be over if doctors determine he needs surgery, but he'll first seek more opinions about his torn pec, according to a report.

Citing sources, ESPN's Adam Schefter said Watt will get second and third medical opinions about his injury. Schefter reported Sunday the Steelers believe Watt tore his pec and was scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

If doctors decide Watt needs surgery, Schefter said his season will likely be over. If he doesn't need surgery, he could reportedly possibly return in six weeks.

Watt walked off injured in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 overtime victory against the Bengals.

The Steelers didn't provide any additional details after the game other than coach Mike Tomlin saying Watt was being checked for an upper-body injury.

Fans are worried about what this means for the season, but for defensive captain Cam Heyward, it's next man up if Watt is out.

"I'm not going to speculate on what's going on or how bad the injury is," he said. "Having T.J. out there definitely benefits us, he's a leader, he's the defensive player of the year, but however long it takes, other guys got to step up."

Watt did not speak on his injury but did take to Facebook, simply posting a picture of a heart. Thousands of fans like and commented, wishing him a speedy recovering and congratulating him on a great game.