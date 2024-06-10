Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson surprises kids from Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- About 150 kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania got the surprise of a lifetime at Dick's Sporting Goods at Ross Park Mall, and it was all in the name of giving back to the next generation.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was filling the hearts of children. This surprise is all part of the club's summer camp kick-off. It's a week full of summer camp and sports in partnership with Wilson's Why Not You Foundation.

"We were blown away. Honestly, as soon as Russell came to Pittsburgh, many of the kids in our programming and our staff were like, 'We need to get Russ here' because we know his history of philanthropy both in Seattle and Denver and his support of the Boys and Girls Clubs," said Chris Watts, Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania President and CEO.

Dick's Sporting Goods is the ideal location to encourage youth and teens to reach for their dreams, especially in athletics.

"It's so exciting. I think the Boys and Girls Clubs around the country do an amazing job with their dedication to kids, and making their lives better," Wilson said.

Wilson and his wife Ciara grew up connected to the Boys and Girls Clubs. Now that he's a Steeler, he's bringing his history of philanthropic work to Pittsburgh.

"I get to play the best position in the world, [for] one of the best organizations in the world, you know, it's like, come on? It doesn't get any better. So, it's important to give back and share my dreams and things that I've been able to accomplish because of others," said Wilson.

So far, the Why Not You Foundation has donated millions to non-profits. Specifically, ones that help break the cycle of poverty and create more equity for youth in spaces of education and health.

Now, the Boys and Girls Clubs here will make use of a $50,000 gift from Wilson's foundation and $10,000 more from Dick's Sporting Goods.

It's more than just expanding hearts, it's giving inspiration, hope, and dreams to Pittsburgh's future generations.

Each day this week, the Boys and Girls Clubs have a special sports team coming out to do clinics for the kids. If you're looking for more summer or fall programs, click here.