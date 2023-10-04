Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he'll be "ready to go" against Ravens on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said he'll be ready to play on Sunday after suffering a bone bruise.

Pickett was injured late in the third quarter of the Steelers' 30-6 loss to the Texans. Houston's Jonathan Greenard landed on Pickett's lower body after a sack.

On Wednesday, Pickett was back at practice and he told reporters he'd be "ready to go" when the Steelers face off against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Pickett said he was worried that his injury was worse than it was based on what doctors were saying but he got lucky and he's pushing to go Sunday.

When asked if he had any limitations, he said, "I think by Sunday, I'll be good." He was wearing a knee brace at practice but said he doesn't plan to wear one on Sunday.

Before his injury, Pickett threw for 114 yards with an interception and struggled to move the offense.

The Steelers have a 2-2 record as they head into their Week 5 game against the rival Baltimore Ravens.

At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin was asked what he wanted to see Kenny Pickett improve upon as the season progresses.

"I want to see him make fluid decisions, particularly in the early stages of games. I think a component of us getting off to more fluid starts is more fluid decision-making and things happening more on rhythm," Tomlin said.

Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium and you can catch all of the action on KDKA-TV.