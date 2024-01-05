Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick wins 2024 Bart Starr Award for character, integrity and leadership

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the winner of the 2024 Bart Starr Award, which honors a player for his outstanding character, integrity and leadership both on and off the field.

Cherry Starr, the wife of the late Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, told Fitzpatrick he won the award, comparing his character to her husband's.

"It's a huge honor," Fitzpatrick said on the Steelers' website. "I am grateful for you guys to select me. I appreciate it very much.

"That my peers selected me means a lot. I say all the time the better man you are, the better ball player you will be. I feel like that's a phrase not a lot of people really believe in across the league.

"The fact that people see a good man in me means a lot. I am always trying to be a better man, better brother, better son. The fact that people recognize that is a huge honor."

Fitzpatrick is a member of the Steelers Social Justice Committee and he launched a campaign through his Unshackled Foundation to help foster kids served by KidsVoice, raising money through donations of $39 for every tackle and turnover. He has also worked with Dreambuilders Foundation to give away bikes to local foster kids.

It's another honor for Fitzpatrick, who was just selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the fourth time in his career.

The 2024 Bart Starr Award will be presented during the 36th annual Super Bowl Breakfast on Feb. 10 in Las Vegas.