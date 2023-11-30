Pittsburgh Steelers-Indianapolis Colts game date and time announced

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Football League has announced the date and time for the Steelers' Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

On Thursday, the NFL said the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 16 will kick off at 4:30 p.m. The game date and time were previously listed as TBD. The game will air on KDKA-TV.

Our Week 15 game against the Colts will be played on Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 PM ET on @nflnetwork. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2023

The game will likely impact the AFC playoff race for both teams. The Steelers (7-4) and the Colts (6-5) are both in the middle of the playoff race. Pittsburgh is currently the fifth seed, while Indianapolis is the seventh seed.

ESPN Analytics has the Steelers with a 73 percent chance of making the playoffs after last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers, according to the data, still have an outside shot at winning the AFC North at 13 percent. The division-leading Baltimore Ravens have a 78 percent chance to win the division, ESPN Analytics says.

The Steelers welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.