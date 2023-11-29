Cardinals' James Conner to return to Pittsburgh for first time since leaving in free agency

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will play his first game in Pittsburgh on Sunday since leaving the Steelers three years ago in free agency.

Conner signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in April 2021 after spending the first four years of his professional career in Pittsburgh. He was drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

With the Steelers, Conner carried the ball 532 times for 2,302 yards and 22 scores in 50 games. His best season in black and gold came in 2018 when he was named to the Pro Bowl after rushing for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 497 yards.

Connor last played in Pittsburgh on Dec. 27, 2020, when the Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts 28-24 at home.

In a goodbye social media post to Pittsburgh three years ago, Conner said that he was grateful for his time in the city.

"The last 8 years been building and molding me into the man I am today. Excited for what's ahead but truly thankful for all the love and support during my best moments and most difficult times," he said.

Conner, who celebrated seven years cancer-free in May, has thrived since leaving Pittsburgh. In his first season in Arizona in 2021, the running back scored 18 total touchdowns and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl. He then signed a three-year extension with the Cardinals in 2022.

This season, Conner has played in eight games, carrying the ball 104 times for 526 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said, according to the team's website, that he expects Conner to be "juiced up" for Sunday's game at Arisure Stadium.

Conner told the Cardinals' website that he expects 15 to 20 friends and family at the game, adding that Pittsburgh is a "special place for sure."

The Steelers welcome Conner and the Cardinals to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.