LISTEN: New "Here We Go" Steelers fight song released before playoffs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The latest "Here We Go" Steelers fight song has dropped just in time for the playoffs.

Kicking off with a round of "Here we go" and "Pittsburgh's going to the Super Bowl," Roger Wood's song has updated lyrics.

Coach Tomlin is ready to win with Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris, who is the go-to for a touchdown.

There's also Alex Highsmith, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Peterson and Joey Porter Jr. Kicker Chris Boswell is always ready for a field goal.

Most notably, the new version doesn't name a quarterback. Third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph, who has been at the bottom of the depth chart for the past two seasons, is starting in Buffalo, even though Kenny Pickett has fully recovered from his ankle surgery.

In his three consecutive games as a starter this season, Rudolph has passed for 719 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Steelers are undefeated in that span and twice have reached the 30-point mark on offense. For reference, the last time the Steelers eclipsed 30-plus points on offense was in a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 20, 2022.

"We'll stay with Mason Rudolph," Coach Mike Tomlin said during his press conference on Tuesday. "We're just simply staying with the hot hand and not disrupting the apple cart. He's delivered, we've delivered, and so, we will continue in that vein."

As for T.J. Watt, who is mentioned in the song, he was ruled out with a knee injury. He went down in the third quarter against Baltimore after his leg collided with the leg of teammate Montravius Adams.

There is some positive news. Tomlin said he remains optimistic about safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's availability for Sunday.

Kickoff in Buffalo is scheduled for 1 p.m. You can watch the game here on KDKA-TV.