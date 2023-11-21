Mike Tomlin: We weren't seeing continued improvements on offense

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly 48 hours removed from a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday relieved offensive coordinator Matt Canada of his duties.

"I made a change at the coordinator position," Tomlin said as he began his press conference. "I did not come to this decision lightly, to be transparent with you. It's just a personal belief of mine from a leadership perspective [that] it is my role to absorb and protect those that I work with. I got a lot of respect for Matt personally and professionally, but I thought it was necessary."

Tomlin mentioned the NFL being a "results-oriented" business and felt his team was not improving rapidly enough to his liking, saying the offense was playing early-season football in late November, which he felt was unacceptable.

"I just think you know when you're there," Tomlin said of his decision to fire Canada at this juncture compared to the bye week.

"It was mine and mine alone," the coach added on the decision to fire Matt Canada. "Leadership is lonely; I don't run from it, I run to it."

With Canada now out, Tomlin heaped praise on his two offensive coaches who now see something of a promotion--running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.

"(Faulkner) has a real steady voice and demeanor. He's really solid. I love the way he has managed his room in the years that he's been here, through good times, bad times, et cetera. There is always great clarity in that space. He's natural with people from a communications standpoint. I got no reservation about his ability to do it."

Quarterback Kenny Pickett will remain the starter. The Steelers are unlikely to bring in any outside coaches at this point in the season, Tomlin said.

"I just want to see points," Tomlin said when asked about different schematics that might be employed with a new offensive coordinator. "I want to engineer victory more fluidly, and points do that."

Tomlin was understandably disappointed with the losing outcome in Cleveland. He repeated his stance that Cleveland has a quality defense.

"Minkah (Fitzpatrick) is working hard" to play this week, Tomlin said. His gameday participation will be determined through practice this week.

TRANSACTIONS

In transactional news, the Steelers, facing a depleted linebacking corps, have brought back former linebacker Myles Jack to the practice squad, who appeared in 15 games for Pittsburgh last season, starting 13, and recorded 104 combined tackles.

THE OPPOSITION

"I love and respect the jungle," Tomlin said of the Bengals' hostile environment and home crowd.

Tomlin was quick to highlight Cincinatti's "quality" defensive group, saying their starting inside linebacker tandem and edge rushing group, led by Trey Hendrickson, is a force to be reckoned with.

Even playing without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who was lost for the rest of the season with an injury, Cincinnati has capable players at other positions. Running back Joe Mixon and a receiving trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and former Pitt standout Tyler Boyd can win the game in Burrow's absence, according to Tomlin.

The Steelers (6-4) travel to Cincinnati for a clash with the Bengals (5-5). Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.