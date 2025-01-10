Here's how the Steelers' impact on Pittsburgh extends beyond the football field

Here's how the Steelers' impact extends beyond the football field into the community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lots of local kids are Steeler fans, and when they get to meet one of the players, it's a big deal. But that's just the side benefit of the charitable work many Steeler players do in western Pennsylvania.

Eleven high school football players from across western Pennsylvania were honored for their leadership at the Steelers' last home game of the regular season. The players were named to the Steelers All-Peer Team through a partnership of the Mentoring Partnership, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette and the Steelers.

The goal of the program is to empower young people to see themselves as mentors to others their age. The high school players even got to meet Russell Wilson and several other players and throw the football with T.J. Watt. Each school got a $1,000 donation for their athletic department as well.

In addition to that program, 37 nonprofits are getting grants thanks to the Pittsburgh Steeler players and organization. The players recently presented checks to organizations they chose to support, totaling $516,000. The money is donated by the players themselves and then matched by the organization. The largest donations came from Cam Heyward, who gave $100,000, and Russell Wilson, who gave $50,000.

One area of focus for the Steelers Social Justice Fund is youth development. Player DeShon Elliott chose to support the nonprofit Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens in Penn Hills. The fund also supports programs for juvenile justice, homelessness, community and police relations and food insecurity.

"The greatest part is that our players select the charities that they want to contribute to," Blayre Holmes-Davis, the Steelers' senior director of community relations, says. "We give them suggestions, but our players are really active in the community, starting from the beginning of the season, sometimes off-season as well. So they're able to build those relationships."

Player Elandon Roberts supported the group Healthy Start, including hosting a baby shower for 50 local expectant moms.

The Steelers Social Justice Committee started in 2018 and has contributed almost $3 million to more than 80 charities, primarily in the Pittsburgh region.

If you'd like to learn more about some of these programs for young people, including Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens, check out Kidsburgh's website.

KDKA is proud to partner with kidsburgh.org.