Steelers looking to avoid mistakes from Cleveland game in rematch against Browns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the Browns for the second time in three weeks and the team will be looking to avoid making the same mistakes that led to a loss on the road in Cleveland.

The good thing about playing a team twice in three weeks is the opportunity to get some quick revenge.

The Browns played one of their best games of the season that Thursday night in Cleveland but will face a challenge here in Pittsburgh trying to stop a Steelers offensive attack that is rolling with Russell Wilson under center.

Since Wilson became the starter, the Steelers are 5-1 and have averaged 28 points per game.

The team is coming off of a 44-point effort on the road in Cincinnati, which helped increase their confidence as an offensive unit.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has now gone 18 straight years without a losing season.

Normally in sports, coaches don't last long because their message gets stale, but Tomlin says it hasn't affected him.

"I work with extreme urgency because I realize the careers of these players are short," Tomlin said. "So my audience is forever changing. So I'm less concerned with getting stale and I'm more concerned about matching the urgency that is the short careers of most of these players."

"You know, there are outliers like Cam that's been in there for 25 years listening to me, but I care less about how he receives the message and more about developing guys like Benton, who's a year and a half into receiving these messages."

Tomlin also reiterated how he tries to stress cultural values with his players.

Cleveland will be operating on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football on the road in Denver.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.