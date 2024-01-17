Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Glenn Thomas hired at Nebraska to coach QBs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Glenn Thomas is headed to Nebraska.

Thomas has been hired as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator for the Cornhuskers, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced on Wednesday. Thomas was an offensive assistant last year for the black and gold.

"I am honored for the opportunity to join a tradition-rich football program at the University of Nebraska," Thomas said in the news release. "I have been fortunate to work for Coach Rhule in the past and appreciate the chance to join him and his outstanding staff at Nebraska. I can't wait to get to Lincoln and go to work with the Husker offense."

Before joining the Steelers last season, Thomas spent one season as Arizona State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also has ties to Rhule, as the two coached together at Temple and Baylor.

"Glenn Thomas has a history of success throughout his coaching career, and I look forward to him being a part of the Nebraska football program," Rhule said in the news release. "Glenn has proven to be an elite developer of quarterbacks, and his background at both the collegiate and NFL levels is a great addition to our coaching staff."