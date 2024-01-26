Pittsburghers take advantage of springlike weather in January

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People were shivering a few days ago, but temperatures warmed up on Friday and people didn't even need to grab a coat before heading out the door.

It felt more like spring than winter in Pittsburgh on Friday. The city sprang to life and people were buzzing with joy.

"It's nice to be in shorts again, but I'll probably be in a coat and jeans again tomorrow," said Connor Mulstay, who was walking in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday.

It was a must to take advantage of temperatures reaching the 60s. People were riding their bikes and going for long walks at Point State Park, which made dogs like Milo very happy.

"It's a nice change of pace with all the snow last week, and Milo is really enjoying it too. It's nice to be able to have a day like this in January, I won't lie," said Morgan Pink, who was walking Milo at the Point.

The mild weather was ideal for runners to hit the pavement on the North Shore Riverwalk. Kids were climbing and swinging at Forbes and Braddock Playground at Frick Park.

Car washes were busy, which is something you don't see often in January. Drivers waited in long lines at a couple of spots in Greensburg.

"Because it quit raining, it's not snowing, it's a nice day," said Shirley Brown.

Since we've thawed out from all the snow and the deep freeze we were in, it was time to wash weeks of salt off their cars.

"Gotta get some of this stuff off the truck, keep it nice and clean," said Joe Shafer.

The ice rink at PPG Place was probably having a hard time staying frozen. The skaters still hit the ice.

It's safe to say Pittsburghers are ready to ditch the winter gear.

"The weather has been very nice; it affects my mood. It's great to be out here with the weather," said Tristan Lentz, who went for a walk at the Point.

They're counting down until spring flowers start blooming.

"I am definitely looking forward to spring and the warm weather coming back again," Pink said.