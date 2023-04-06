Pittsburgh announces spring cleaning efforts Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh is making plans to pick up litter and increase public safety during a spring cleaning effort Downtown.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey called Downtown the heart and soul of the city and said leaders want to continue to address safety concerns and clean up.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership touted the new Golden Triangle Ambassadors initiative, which includes eight full-time ambassadors, two supervisors and a dispatcher.

The Downtown Neighbors Alliance said it wants to fill vacancies and keep business owners in the area. The owner of Weiner World on Smithfield Street said he's moving because of the people who gather outside of the shelter next door.

"It's a difficult question because of the unhoused and we understand that, but again, I don't believe that's a crime, I've made that known over and over again and that's just something we have to continue to work at," Gainey said.

Meanwhile, both Pittsburgh and Allegheny County police are patrolling Downtown.

