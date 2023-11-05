Pittsburgh sports teams come together for Thanksgiving meal distribution event

Pittsburgh sports teams come together for Thanksgiving meal distribution event

Pittsburgh sports teams come together for Thanksgiving meal distribution event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and Pittsburgh's sports teams are giving back to the community that gives so much to them throughout the year.

The Pirates, Steelers and Penguins are all teaming up with Giant Eagle and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

The teams will help distribute meals to provide up to 300 families with a turkey, produce, apple pie, a $15 Giant Eagle gift card, as well as a special gift from the teams.

It's happening on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Mazeroski Way cul-de-sac.

This year's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund is officially underway.

Once again, we're asking you to help us make sure our neighbors in need have food for Thanksgiving.

If you donate at any PNC Bank branch, they'll match donations of $50 or more.

You can text KD Turkey to 50155, you can donate online by clicking here, or you can mail your donation to the PO box Thanks, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15230.

Help us make the 42nd annual KDKA Turkey Fund a success!