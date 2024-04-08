Watch CBS News
Cloudy skies expected during partial solar eclipse in Pittsburgh

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/8)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/8) 02:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cloudy skies are likely for those who will be viewing the partial solar eclipse in Pittsburgh today. 

The eclipse will reach 97% totality in Pittsburgh at 3:17 p.m. 

We start off our Monday with light rain showers and mild lows in the 40's and 50's. Highs will make it above normal to the mid 60s. 

This afternoon starting at 2:01 p.m., the partial eclipse begins with 97% totality in Pittsburgh at 3:17 p.m. 

cloud-cover.png
KDKA Weather Center

The partial Eclipse ends at 4:30 p.m. with decreasing clouds through the evening. 

Temperatures are expected to drop several degrees during this time as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow on Earth and partially blocking out view of the sun!

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 5:33 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

