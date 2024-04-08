Cloudy skies expected during partial solar eclipse in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cloudy skies are likely for those who will be viewing the partial solar eclipse in Pittsburgh today.

The eclipse will reach 97% totality in Pittsburgh at 3:17 p.m.

We start off our Monday with light rain showers and mild lows in the 40's and 50's. Highs will make it above normal to the mid 60s.

This afternoon starting at 2:01 p.m., the partial eclipse begins with 97% totality in Pittsburgh at 3:17 p.m.

The partial Eclipse ends at 4:30 p.m. with decreasing clouds through the evening.

Temperatures are expected to drop several degrees during this time as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow on Earth and partially blocking out view of the sun!

