Pittsburgh shoppers make last-minute grocery store trips before Thanksgiving dinner

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) -- The clock is ticking until the big feast and folks across western Pennsylvania are finishing all their errands ahead of the holiday. For many, that included a stop at the grocery store.

All Wednesday, people were picking up the rest of the ingredients for their Thanksgiving menu at Giant Eagle in McCandless, from pies to rolls, potatoes and green beans.

Jola Morris of Ross Township is heading to Maryland Thursday morning to celebrate at her daughter's place. She got to the store early before the rush.

"I have a list and they're all in order, so I know what I need to get," Morris said.

She's more than happy to do her part with desserts and potatoes.

"It's a labor of love," Morris said.

The same goes for Shiela Biehl, who lives on Pittsburgh's North Side.

"A lot of work, a lot of work. You figure two meats, ham, turkey, you know, green beans," Biehl said. "We don't get the chance to get together but a couple of times a year and I like to make it count."

It's all worth it for family, who Morris hasn't celebrated with for 10, 20 years.

"It means everything to be able to spend the holidays with my family. You don't know if you'll get a chance to do that again next year," Morris said.

After all, that's what the holidays are all about.

"I'm just going to go and have a great time and have little children crawling all over me and be grandma for the day," Morris said.

If you need to pick up any last minute items, many grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving but know they close early. You can find the hours of several local grocery stores here.