Pittsburgh-area grocery store hours for those last-minute fixings on Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some companies have vowed not to open stores on Thanksgiving and are sticking to that, but local grocery store chains will have varying hours on the holiday.

If you're in the middle of prepping the stuffing and sweet potatoes on Thursday morning and find yourself without a crucial ingredient, here's where you can go to find what you're missing.

Giant Eagle

This Thanksgiving, Giant Eagle Supermarket and Market District locations will be open on Thanksgiving day until 3 p.m., but Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations will be closed, a company spokesperson said.

Standalone GetGo locations will follow their normal business hours.

Shop 'n Save

Because Shop 'n Save is independently owned and operated, hours will vary by location, store officials said. They are asking customers to call their local store directly to find out whether hours have been changed or adjusted.

Kuhn's Market

The Bellevue, Banksville, Ferguson, Ingomar, McKnight, Beulah & Hopewell Kuhn's Market locations will close at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. All stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, regular business hours.

Our Highwood Kuhn's Market location will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen Friday, November 24, 2023.

Here is what you can expect from some major retailers on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 and Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Walmart

While Walmart and other big box retailers were once known for their Thanksgiving and Black Friday crowds, Walmart has been closed on Thanksgiving since the pandemic. CEO John Furner said on X last month that their stores will continue to be closed on the holiday.

Walmart announced it was kicking off Black Friday early this year, with online shopping sales starting on Nov. 8. Stores will be open on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Target

In 2020, Target also decided to stay closed on Thanksgiving to limit crowds during the pandemic. In 2021, the company announced that would be permanent – its stores would be closed on the holiday to give employees a day off.

Target has announced its Black Friday sales will start early online and in-store. The company has not announced Black Friday store hours, but in 2022, most stores opened at 7 a.m.

Aldi

Unlike many grocery stores, Aldi stores are closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, New Year's Day and Easter Sunday, and also have limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Shoppers can check specific store hours online.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be open on Thanksgiving but will have modified hours on this holiday and others, like Christmas. Shoppers can check local store hours online.

