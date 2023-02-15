Pittsburgh hits 72 degrees, setting record high temperature for this date

Happy spring! (Kinda, we guess...?) We broke record high temperatures all across the region on Wednesday! Here are some of the official numbers from the National Weather Service.

Pittsburgh hit 72 degrees, which broke the old record of 69 degrees for today set back in 1954.

Insane warmth today! Record highs are already broken across our area!



Also Pittsburgh has only seen 2 or more 70°+ days in February only 5 other years! (1880, 1884, 1922, 2000, 2018) @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Z3IEmoofb2 — Falicia Woody (@WxFalicia) February 15, 2023

DuBois hit 70 degrees, which broke the old record of 60 degrees set back in 2018. Just to keep in mind, DuBois started keeping records in 1962, so there is no record information prior to then.

Morgantown, West Virginia hit 73 degrees, which broke the old record of 72 degrees set back in 1954.

Wheeling, West Virginia hit 73 degrees, which broke the old record of 68 degrees set back in 1945. The official site for Wheeling is missing about 30 years of data around the time of the 1970s and 1980s.

Zanesville, Ohio hit 73 degrees, which tied with the old record of 73 degrees set back in 1954.

New Philadelphia hit 72 degrees, which broke the old record of 65 degrees set back in 2005.

A few other facts about this unusual warmth for Pittsburgh: this is the second time this month we have hit 70 degrees. This has only happened five other times: 1880, 1884, 1922, 2000, and 2018. Also, today's 72 degrees has tied for the 10th warmest day in February. So far, we are on track to having one of the warmest Februarys on record.

No more 70s are in the forecast, at least for now! Another fun fact: we're still 33 days from the official start of spring.