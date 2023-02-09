Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh hits 70 degrees, breaking highest temperature record for Feb. 9

By Ray Petelin, Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're thinking 70 degrees on Feb. 9 is so warm it has to be breaking some kind of record, you'd be right. 

Today was Pittsburgh's warmest Feb. 9 on record. So far, the temperature has hit 70 degrees.

According to KDKA-TV meteorologist Ray Petelin, the old record of 68 degrees was set in 1925 and tied in 2001. 

It's not the warmest February day of all time though, just for this date. Feb. 20, 2018 holds the record at 78 degrees. 

It may be warm, but it's also windy. Wind gusts could peak as high as 50 mph through Friday morning. 

Temperatures will drop overnight though. Friday will start off in the low 40s then temperatures will fall throughout the day, sitting at the mid-30s through the afternoon. 

We'll be back in the 50s for Valentine's Day. 

First published on February 9, 2023 / 4:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

