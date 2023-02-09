Pittsburgh hits 70 degrees, breaking highest temperature record for Feb. 9

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're thinking 70 degrees on Feb. 9 is so warm it has to be breaking some kind of record, you'd be right.

Today was Pittsburgh's warmest Feb. 9 on record. So far, the temperature has hit 70 degrees.

RECORD BREAKING TEMPERATURES! With 70° so far today, #Pittsburgh has beat the high temperature record for this date. The old record was 68° set in 1925 and tied in 2001. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZzdpA29Df0 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) February 9, 2023

According to KDKA-TV meteorologist Ray Petelin, the old record of 68 degrees was set in 1925 and tied in 2001.

It's not the warmest February day of all time though, just for this date. Feb. 20, 2018 holds the record at 78 degrees.

At 70° (so far), we have set a brand new high temperature record for this date in #Pittsburgh. Certainly impressive warmth that is WAAAAY above average, but we have a little ways to go to make the "warmest list", though. pic.twitter.com/zzLGlg6KYT — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) February 9, 2023

It may be warm, but it's also windy. Wind gusts could peak as high as 50 mph through Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop overnight though. Friday will start off in the low 40s then temperatures will fall throughout the day, sitting at the mid-30s through the afternoon.

We'll be back in the 50s for Valentine's Day.