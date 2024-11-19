Pittsburgh pawn shop owner helps police arrest suspect in robbery and shooting of 70-year-old man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and robbing a 70-year-old man in the parking lot of a nursing home in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood last week.

Authorities said Rawvil Brito Chirinos was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, among other charges, on Nov. 15 after the man was critically injured in the shooting on Nov. 13.

Pittsburgh police say they had been looking for a suspect for some time, but they got a break in the case when they visited a pawn shop in Larimer. Sam Askenase told investigators that he felt something was wrong when the suspect walked in on Nov. 13 looking to pawn a ring.

"You could tell something was off from the get-go when he came in," Askenase of Gelman Loan Co. said.

Chirinos, who couldn't speak English, was trying to see what he could get for a gold ring he had. But Askenase also noticed something else.

"He's a tall, thin guy and the ring was too big to fit any of his fingers," he said.

Askenase declined, but what he did not know was that Chirinos was on the run after allegedly shooting a man at Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Frankstown Avenue.

"About half an hour later, the police came and they pulled out some pictures and said, 'Have you seen this guy?'" Askenase said.

Askenase said he's happy the suspect is in custody. The victim remains in the hospital last listed in critical condition.

Chirinos remains in Allegheny County Jail.