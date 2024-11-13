Man shot and robbed in parking lot of Pittsburgh nursing home, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a nursing home in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood after visiting a family member on Wednesday, an administrator said.

Pittsburgh police said first responders were sent to Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Frankstown Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for a reported aggravated assault.

When first responders got there, they said they found a 70-year-old man outside the nursing home lobby who had suffered "a through and through" gunshot wound to his stomach. He told officers that he was also robbed of cash and his wedding band. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said detectives don't know whether the victim lived at the building, but a Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center administrator told KDKA-TV that he was visiting a family member inside the facility before he was shot.

Pittsburgh police said detectives found a crime scene in the parking lot and the bureau's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

There's been no word on any suspects.