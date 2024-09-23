Pittsburgh Riverhounds soccer live streaming

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- KDKA+ and KDKA.com are your places to go to watch the Pittsburgh Riverhounds!

The Riverhounds' 2024 season

As the Riverhounds' season is drawing to an end, the team finds itself in a battle for a playoff position.

The season didn't start on a high note for the team, but in mid-July, the Riverhounds went on an unbeaten streak that spanned 10 matches and nearly two months.

Through those 10 matches, the Riverhounds had five wins and five draws.

The unbeaten streak ended in mid-September with a 2-1 loss on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Heading into Saturday's home match against the Birmingham Legion, the Riverhounds sit just two points back from 8th and 9th place Loudoun United and Hartford Athletic and five points behind 6th place and 7th place Indy Eleven and Rhode Island.

The team has five matches remaining: