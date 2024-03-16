Pittsburgh Riverhounds announce that Crumbl Cookies will now be available inside Highmark Stadium

Riverhounds eye expansion project that would nearly triple capacity of Highmark Stadium

Riverhounds eye expansion project that would nearly triple capacity of Highmark Stadium

Riverhounds eye expansion project that would nearly triple capacity of Highmark Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steel Army will have a sweet new concession option when they head to Highmark Stadium to cheer on the Riverhounds.

The club announced earlier this week that they will be offering Crumbl Cookies at the stadium.

Your favorite cookies can now be found at Highmark Stadium! 😋🍪 Highmark is officially the first stadium in Pittsburgh... Posted by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Starting today when the Hounds take on Orange County FC, fans will be able to get Oreo Cumb Cake, Milk Chocolate Chip, Confetti, and Snickerdoodle cookies in the Tailgate and Kid zones.

The announcement of Crumbl Cookies comes not long after Riverhounds announced they are planning a project that would increase Highmark Stadium's capacity by more than triple.

RELATED: Riverhounds planning expansion project that would nearly triple capacity of Highmark Stadium

The three-phase expansion project would ultimately increase the capacity of the stadium from its current 5,500 to somewhere between 13,500 and 15,000.

"The capacity and some of these amenities will help us bring in even more events to help tourism in the city and help even provide more entertainment options in the city and on the South Side," Riverhounds President Jeff Garner said.

If everything goes as planned, construction could start on the first phase this November. The goal would be to have all the upgrades done over the next few years.

Tonight, the Riverhounds take on Orange County FC at 7 p.m. and you can catch the game right here and on KDKA+.