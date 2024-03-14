Riverhounds planning expansion project that would nearly triple capacity of Highmark Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major expansion project could be coming soon that would nearly triple the capacity of Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Shore.

The three-phase expansion project would ultimately increase the capacity of the stadium from its current 5,500 to 15,000.

Tuffy Shallenberger owns the Riverhounds as well as Shallenberger Properties, which owns the stadium and is seeking $10 million in grant money from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Grant paperwork shows that the company would provide $15 million for a total of $25 million for the first phase of the project.

In their grant application, the company cited growth and interest in the game of soccer, also noting that the USL, the league that the Riverhounds play in, having doubled in size from 14 teams to 28 teams in recent years.

Phase I's proposed plans consist of seating expansion and an upgraded event center, a rooftop deck, suite seating, and locker room upgrades.

Phase II's proposed plans would add 1,200 seats through rotundas and expand corporate function spaces.

The final phase of the proposed plans would add 8,300 seats and a new press box.