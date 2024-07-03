Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Riverhounds announce 5 finalists in naming contest for USL women's club

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh, now is your chance to make your voice heard and have a say in the name of the new, Pittsburgh women's soccer club. 

The Riverhounds are asking fans to vote on what the name of their women's club will be with the finalists being - Pittsburgh Confluence, Pittsburgh Renegades, Pittsburgh Riveters, and the Pittsburgh Strikers. 

Fans can vote for their favorites now through July 19

Earlier this year, the Riverhounds announced a professional women's soccer team would be coming to Pittsburgh in 2025

Once the team's name has been picked, the person who submitted the name will get two season tickets for the team's first season, a jersey, and a bag full of merchandise. 

The 2024 campaign for the men's team has not been kind in Pittsburgh. 

They currently sit 11th in the USL Championship League with a record of 3-8-6, just one year removed after finishing atop the conference, finishing the 2023 season with a 19-5-10 record. 

Despite the successful regular season, the Riverhounds lost in the conference quarterfinals, 1-0 to Detroit City FC. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

