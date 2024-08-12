Pittsburgh Restaurant Week brings limited-time menus to dozens of restaurants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 50 businesses are taking part in this summer's Pittsburgh Restaurant Week from Aug. 12-18. Restaurants will be offering special deals and meals as they try to attract new customers.

The forecast is showing sunny skies and perfect temperatures for the week, just in time to grab a bite outside, maybe at Over Eden on 40th Street in Lawrenceville, where you can take in the city skyline on the rooftop patio.

"This is going to be a very nice week. The weather is looking good," said Hannah Judkins with Century Hospitality, which runs the restaurant and bar at the TRYP hotel. "People are getting ready to go back to school and get back in the swing of things. I think it's just a fun reason to get out and try something different."

The TRYP hotel is one of dozens of spots across Pittsburgh and beyond participating in the week-long event.

"People get excited to look through the menus and see what's there, and maybe someone that wouldn't typically come here would see our menu and get excited about it," Judkins said.

Throughout the week, they're all also offering discounts with price-fixed menus and limited-time dishes. Sous Chef Chuck Lash shared that their meal includes a bib salad and porchetta, specially prepared.

"We love to, kind of, you know, show off a little bit and show people that we can do more than just, you know, what we have on our menu," Lash said.

If you plan to take part in Restaurant Week, here are some tips. You're advised to make a reservation ahead of time, especially if you want to dine outdoors. When you're seated, make sure to mention the event so you get the proper menus and pricing. If you can, when tipping, you're encouraged to take into account the extra effort businesses put into dining during this week,

You can find a full list of restaurants participating in the event online.