Pittsburgh Regional Transit reporting internet outage impacting "several" systems

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit is reporting that an internet outage has thrown "several" systems offline.

According to PRT, the outage has delayed rail cars by about an estimated 20 minutes in both directions.

They also have lost the ability to program and play audio announcements at stations, but the remote view of the location of rail cars has been restored. PRT added that their TrueTime service appears to be working.

Outside of that, PRT is saying that it is unclear what other systems are affected at this time and they're working to restore what has been impacted.

Their phone lines are working and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to call them at 412-442-2000.

An issue unrelated to the internet outage is the Mon Incline remaining out of service. PRT has contacted a contractor to diagnose and repair the issue but no timetable has been announced for its repair.