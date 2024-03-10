Pittsburgh region sees final remnants of wintry, gusty weather before temperatures rise again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are in the final leg of the wintry, gusty weather that kicked off the new week. Ironically, we sprung our clocks forward while rewinding our weather into something that resembles winter.

FIRST ALERTS: Winter Weather Advisories & Winter Storm Warnings until 2 a.m. Wind Advisories until noon Monday.

AWARE: Flood Advisory for the Point in Pittsburgh until Monday afternoon.

Sunrise/Sunset Monday: 7:38 a.m. / 7:24 p.m.

Scattered snow showers will continue on and off this evening and early tonight. Gusty winds could blow some snow around. Most places may see a coating of additional snowfall, while the ridges may pick up another one to two inches. Gusty winds will stay through the night into Monday morning. This means a cold and wind-chilly start to the day.

The winds will ease up as the clouds dissipate. This sets the afternoon up for sunshine and mild temperatures reaching toward 50 degrees!

The warmer weather will last through the remainder of the week. Several days come in the 50s and 60s.

We could even see 70 degrees by Thursday.

The front half of the forecast comes in bright and dry, but later this week, showers will return to the forecast.

Officially (at the time I am writing this), Pittsburgh picked up 0.2" of snowfall for the day. That takes our seasonal snow total to an even 16 inches. If we do not see another measurable snowfall this season, that would put this winter in sixth place for the least snowy winters on record in Pittsburgh.

While there is still plenty of time to see snowfall, it does not look like we will be cold enough to see any more this week.

