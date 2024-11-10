Long-awaited rain expected for Pittsburgh area today. Here's how much we could see.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clouds have kept temperatures very mild through the overnight hours ahead of a system that will bring the Pittsburgh area's long-awaited rain chance on Sunday.

Most of Western Pennsylvania is dry before sunrise, but some areas of rain are showing up on radar across eastern Ohio. Initially, as the precipitation moves into the area, we may have some issues with evaporation on the way down to the surface due to a pretty deep layer of dry air, but eventually, that layer will become saturated and by mid-morning to midday, rain will commence.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

A steady rain is expected through 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday evening with more showery activity into the evening and overnight hours. We cannot rule out a thunderstorm or two as there will be some instability present, but no severe weather is expected.

Total rainfall amounts will range from a half-inch to locally over 1 inch with a majority of folks receiving between a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch. This would be the most rain in a single event since Oct. 6 for Pittsburgh.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Sunay into Monday morning, the first of two cold fronts will pass through, bringing an end to the widespread rain. Dry air will initially allow us to see partly cloudy skies for the morning through early afternoon hours of Monday.

By Monday evening into Monday night, a second wave aloft in the atmosphere will drive another cold front across our region. This will result in increased cloud cover from north to south with a few showers possible as well. A lot of this will be lake-enhanced due to cold air moving atop Lake Erie, so the best chance of rain will primarily be north of Pittsburgh. Highs will be in the low 60s with temperatures falling into the mid 40s Monday evening.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Tuesday at the moment looks to be the coolest day of the upcoming week with highs only reaching the low 50s and decreasing clouds as high pressure settles into the region. Under clear skies and light winds, much of the area will see a freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

This cool snap will be short-lived as southerly winds return on Wednesday ahead of another area of low pressure moving in from the west. Models are trending much weaker with this next system as it will be running into a pretty stout ridge of high pressure. Therefore, the rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday have been trimmed down, although not totally eliminated from the forecast. Dry and mild conditions will return by the end of the week into the following weekend.