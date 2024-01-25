Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent told to review current facilities and submit report to board

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Public Schools board has made a decision on the future of their facilities despite pushback from the community and parents.

The board says this building review is just the first step in a long process.

The board voted Wednesday night to direct the district to start looking at whether it's making the best use of its building and staff.

Board members say the recommendations could include school closures.

The school board president says the district has around 19,000 students, but it has space in its 54 buildings for twice as many.

"We have buildings at an average age of 89 years old and we have students and families making decisions to leave our district because they can't get into specific opportunities and spaces," said Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters. "We have to make some decision."

"This was something that I don't believe was the board's role to instruct the superintendent to make this decision and so to have a resolution, was unnecessary."

The plan will include community input, so expect public hearings to take place. Dates for those meetings have yet to be announced.

A preliminary plan on the findings should be submitted to the school board by March 15.