Consultant recommends 14 Pittsburgh Public Schools closures as part of proposed consolidation plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A consulting firm recommended the closure of 14 Pittsburgh Public Schools as part of a proposed consolidation plan in the district.

During a school board meeting on Tuesday, leaders in the largest school district in the region were briefed on the final recommendations from a Massachusetts consulting firm the district spent $250,000 to provide the consolidation report.

The consultants recommended the closure of 14 schools, changing the grade configuration of 12 schools and relocating three special schools. Five full-time and two part-time magnet schools would also become neighborhood schools while opening three new schools, according to the firm's recommendations.

The consulting firm recommended the closure of these 14 schools:

Allegheny 6-8

Arsenal PreK-5



Fulton PreK-5

King PreK-8

Linden PreK-5



Manchester PreK-8



Miller PreK-5

Milliones 6-12

Roosevelt K-5



Schiller 6-8

South Brook 6-8

South Hills 6-8

Spring Hill K-5



Woolslair PreK-5

Based on feedback during community listening sessions over the summer, the consultants recommend not closing Carrick High School, Lincoln PreK-5, Whittier PreK-5 and Weil PreK-5.

The three new schools would be Pittsburgh Sci-Tech (6-8), Pittsburgh Northview (PreK-5) and Pittsburgh Manchester (6-8).

The consultants previously recommended closing 16 schools, opening two new ones and changing the grade level breakdown at 14 schools.

The district has building capacity for 40,000 students, but only 18,000 students are enrolled. School board members have said the district needs to save money and make better use of the teachers and other educational resources it has.

District administrators heard the final presentation on Tuesday night and will make their recommendation to the school board. If that recommendation includes school closures, a public hearing for each school is required.

It could be months before the school board votes on any final plan.