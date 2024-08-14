16 Pittsburgh Public schools could close under proposed consolidation plan

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders are considering closing more than a dozen schools as part of a proposed consolidation plan.

The proposed plan comes after a number of different scenarios were presented by a consulting firm.

The company is recommending streamlining the district from 54 schools to 40 schools by closing 16 and opening two.

The following schools would close under the proposed scenario:

Carrick High Scool

Roosevelt K-5

South Hills 6-8

South Brook 6-8

Whittier PreK-5

Spring Hill K-5

Schiller 6-8

Manchester K-8

Allegheny 6-8

Arsenal PreK-5

Milliones 6-12

Woolslair PreK-5

Fulton PreK-5 (Relocated to Dilworth building)

Lincoln PreK-5

Weil PreK-5

Linden PreK-5

School leaders reviewed the scenarios at a meeting Tuesday night.

This all comes as the district is seeing a reduction in enrollments alongside increasing budget issues.

In addition to the closing of schools, the district would also turn six magnet schools into neighborhood schools and open five new programs in existing buildings.

A major part of the proposal has to do with changing the class structure inside buildings.

They're also looking into building age and condition with the average being 90 years old and 37 schools needing some type of renovation work.

The proposal is not a done deal and the district will be looking for public input in the near future.

A final recommendation will be provided to the board next month.