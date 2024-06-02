Pittsburgh Public Schools to move 39 facilities to remote learning due to heat

PPS to move 39 facilities to remote learning due to heat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools students and teachers at 39 facilities will transition to remote learning on Tuesday because of the heat.

The district has activated its extreme heat protocol and moved the 39 facilities to remote learning. The list of facilities can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools' website.

Pittsburgh Public Schools switches facilities to remote learning when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures reaching at least 85 or when the heat index is projected to hit at least 90.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said grab-and-go meals will still be available at several locations.

This is the second time in two weeks Pittsburgh Public Schools has moved to online learning due to the heat. Parents told KDKA-TV that they are growing frustrated with the lack of air conditioning in the district's facilities.

School board president Gene Walker admitted last month that there's a problem.

"There is definitely a financial constraint to put in air conditioning to every one of our buildings," Walker said.

Walker said the district hired a consultant for $250,000. They're coming up with a plan to make the district more efficient.

Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told KDKA-TV last month that the district estimates the cost to install adequate air conditioning in 37 buildings would be between $443 million and $552 million.