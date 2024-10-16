Residents concerned about proposed consolidation plan for Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools got the recommendation to close more than a dozen schools across the district. As the district faces budget deficits, it's looking to consolidate the space it needs.

Pittsburgh Miller is one of several schools recommended to be closed. For people who live nearby and went to the school, they say it would be a detriment to the community to lose this right here.

Miller is one of 14 schools proposed to close.

Its location in the Hill District makes it one that many kids walk to in the neighborhood, and it's been a staple in the community.

"I'm devastated. These kids, they need the schools. They need them to stay open," said Francine Jones, who went to school at Miller.

Jones says the school's closure would hurt children's education, and forcing students to potentially have to bus across town may be a challenge for parents.

"It's going to be hard on the parents, especially the ones that have to work. I live around the corner and see the kids walk to school. It's easy on the parents," Jones said.

Other neighborhood schools facing the potential chopping block include Fulton Pre-K-5 in Highland Park, with Woolslair PreK-5 in Lawrenceville.

"It's just going to be really bad for the community as a whole," parent Ashley Komora said.

At this point, nothing is set in stone. These are only recommendations from a consultant. The teacher's union and several parental groups await what the school board does.

Ultimately, they will have to vote on any closures and have public hearings in the process.

"It's going to affect their learning. It's going to affect them as a whole. All around is going to be affected," Komora said.

The school board has a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Here is the full listing of school closures and relocations.

Schools to close:

Arsenal PreK-5

Fulton PreK-5

King PreK-8

Linden PreK-5

Manchester PreK-8

Miller PreK-5

Roosevelt K-5

Spring Hill K-5

Woolslair PreK-5

Allegheny 6-8

Schiller 6-8

South Brook 6-8

South Hills 6-8

Milliones 6-12

Relocation:

Conroy

Online Academy

Student Achievement Center

School to change grade configuration:

Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy

Westinghouse 6-12

Obama 6-12

Brookline PreK-8

Greenfield PreK-8

Langley PreK-8

Mifflin PreK-8

Morrow PreK-8

Sunnyside PreK-8

Arlington PreK-5

Carmalt PreK-8

Colfax K-8

Magnet schools to become neighborhood schools:

Dilworth PreK-5

Liberty K-5

Allegheny K-5

Carmalt 6-8

Classical 6-8