Pittsburgh Public Schools won't have weekly one-hour delays next year after feedback

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Schools is pausing plans to have a weekly one-hour delay after feedback from stakeholders.

Superintendent Wayne Walters said in a letter to students, staff and families that the 2023-24 school year won't have a weekly late arrival on Wednesdays or a half-day for parent-teacher conferences in the second semester.

Still, Walters said some changes will be needed to "positively elevate" students' experiences and the district will explore other opportunities for professional learning.

"If change is to happen for our students, we must invest in those who deliver education to our students. Professional learning is a core value and an urgent need in our District. We must be innovative within our defined constructs to increase opportunities for teacher, principal, and school-based staff collaboration and development," his letter said.

The district cited success at Pittsburgh Sci-Tech as the reason behind the original decision to operate on a one-hour delay every week, saying the professional learning model has been in place there since 2009.

Walters said the district will be working with stakeholders to develop a five-year strategic plan soon and will look at things like consistent professional learning for employees and school start times.

"While at times you may disagree with my decisions, please know that I remain invested in doing what is necessary to create safe, inclusive, supportive, robust, and equitable learning environments for our students," Walters said.