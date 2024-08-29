Pittsburgh Public Schools moves 37 facilities to half-day on Friday because of heat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools students at more than 35 facilities will follow half-day schedules on Friday because of the forecasted heat.

In a news release on Thursday, the district said that due to Friday's forecasted heat, 37 facilities without air conditioning will operate on half-day schedules. Thirty-seven schools also followed half-day schedules on Wednesday because of the heat.

Pittsburgh Public Schools switches facilities to remote learning when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures reaching at least 85 or when the heat index is projected to hit at least 90.

"According to the National Weather Service, outside temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 85℉, with a heat index of 90℉ or higher," the news release said on Thursday.

The list of schools following a half-day schedule can be found on PPS' Facebook page.

Due to the forecasted extreme heat on Friday, August 30, 2024, District schools without air conditioning will operate on... Posted by Pittsburgh Public Schools on Thursday, August 29, 2024

KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley forecasts a high of 90 degrees on Friday.