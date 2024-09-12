Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Public Schools Carmalt PreK-8 evacuated due to unknown person inside building

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh Public School building has been evacuated following reports of an unauthorized person on its campus.

According to PPS, Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 was evacuated as police were called to respond to the unknown man inside the building. 

Once the report was made, a full lockdown was put in place and then police asked to have the building evacuated. 

Students and staff will be allowed back into the building once it is cleared and deemed safe. 

The school district has notified parents. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

