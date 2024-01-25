Drivers have illegally passed Pittsburgh Public Schools buses 9,000 times since July, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Drivers have illegally passed Pittsburgh Public Schools buses 9,000 times since July, according to a report released by the district on Thursday.

The report shows there have been 9,202 stop-arm violations since the enforcement of a new school bus camera safety program began in the summer. It's illegal to pass a school bus when its stop arm is extended, and district officials said reckless driving puts the lives of students "dangerously at risk."

Last year, Pittsburgh Public Schools equipped its bus fleet with BusPatrol cameras, which use AI-powered technology to grab the license plates of drivers who illegally pass buses. Authorities then review that information before a violation notice is issued.

The back-to-school period had the most violations, with a "whopping" 8,770, and the month of October had the highest with 2,230 illegal school bus passings, Pittsburgh Public Schools said.

"The staggering number of stop-arm violations we are seeing just halfway through the school year validates the steps we have taken to end the reckless driving habits putting the lives of our students dangerously at risk," chief operations officer Michael McNamara said in a news release. "Our school bus safety program reveals the prevalence of stop-arm violations and the absolute need to educate drivers about state law enacted to keep children safe as they enter and exit the school bus."

Pennsylvania state law requires drivers to stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have flashing lights and extended stop arms. The penalty for a first-time violation is $300. The district has more information about its school bus safety program on its website.