Pittsburgh Public Schools announces start of warning period of school bus safety program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Schools has announced the start of the warning period of its school bus safety program.

The goal of the campaign is to stop motorists from illegally passing stopped school buses.

The warning period will begin Wednesday, May 17, 2023, running until the program officially goes live on July 3, 2023. Any motorist who fails to stop for a school bus when its red lights are flashing with the stop-arm extended will receive a warning letter in the mail about the violation with no monetary penalty, the district announced via a press release Tuesday.

"Our efforts to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our students is multifaceted and require the commitment of the entire community," said Dr. Wayne N. Walters, Superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools. "The upgrades we have made to our bus fleet at no cost to taxpayers will help end the reckless driving habits putting the lives of our students at risk as they enter and exit the school bus."

Pittsburgh Public Schools is collaborating with BusPatrol, a leading provider of school bus safety programs, the district added.

"When it comes to using every tool available to protect the safety of our children, Pittsburgh Public Schools has established itself as a statewide leader, said Steve Randazzo, Executive Vice President for Government Affairs at BusPatrol. "As a safety technology company, BusPatrol is proud to partner with school districts across Pennsylvania to make the journey to and from school safer."

Pittsburgh Public Schools has since upgraded its fleet of over 150 buses with new safety technology. This new initiative includes stop-arm cameras to help communities enforce school bus-stopping laws, which capture the license plates of vehicles that commit the offenses. The technology, installation, and maintenance are provided at no cost to the school district or taxpayers, per the release.

Pennsylvania law states that drivers must stop at least 10 feet from school buses when their red lights flash and the stop sign is extended. The penalty for a first-time violation is $300.