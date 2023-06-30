Pittsburgh Public Safety prepares for Fourth of July celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Safety is preparing for Fourth of July celebrations Downtown and alerting the public to several road closures.

Public Safety said Point State Park will be the "central location" for the festivities. From 4-10 p.m., there will be a picnic-style celebration with food vendors, free live music and events. The park will close to new entrants at 9:30 p.m. ahead of the fireworks scheduled from 9:35-10 p.m.

There will be "light" bag checks from 4-9:30 p.m. at multiple locations, including the main entrance and at Commonwealth Place by the sage. Prohibited items include alcohol, drones, fireworks and pop-up tents.

No boats will be allowed to moor along Point State Park's river walks, Public Safety said.

There will be multiple road closures Downtown, on the North Shore and on Mt. Washington as well as parking restrictions. Public Safety is asking people to pay attention to signs because parking restriction times will vary.

"As always, Pittsburgh EMS, Police, and Fire will be present, ready to assist where needed, respond to emergencies, and ensure the safety of all. By prioritizing Public Safety measures, Independence Day celebrations can continue to be a cherished American tradition, uniting communities in a joyous and secure environment," Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said in a news release.

A full list of road closures can be found here. A list of events for the city's celebrations can be found here.

More details on Fourth of July celebrations across the area can be found here.