Pittsburgh Public Safety treats 12 people, arrests 3 during Fourth of July festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The rain briefly delayed Pittsburgh's fireworks show, but Public Safety said it was otherwise a successful and safe celebration.

From Point State Park to the North Shore to Mt. Washington, officials said tens of thousands of people came to the city and there were no major incidents.

Public Safety said EMS treated 12 patients, mostly for dizziness, panic attacks and heat-related illness. Five of them were taken to the hospitals with injured wrists, seizures, stomach pains and falls.

EMS officials also helped reunite "numerous" separated parents and children.

In Downtown to the area outside the Point, there were three arrests, Public Safety said. One was handled by juvenile probation, another was for a firearms violation and the last involved a felony warrant suspect, which police didn't provide more information about. There were also 13 non-traffic citations.

Before the fireworks, which were delayed by 5 minutes after a downpour, people went through security checkpoints and bag checks around Point State Park. There were also K-9 units to make sure people didn't have fireworks or weapons, leaders said.

In a news release, Public Safety director Lee Schmidt thanked all the agencies involved, including state police and Homeland Security.

"Our mission was to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors and we were successful in delivering a fun and safe evening of festivities," Schmidt said.