City residents weigh in on bill regulating short-term rentals after mass shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Amid calls from Pittsburgh leaders for a crackdown on short-term rentals like Airbnb across the city, local residents shared their feedback at a public hearing Thursday.

Last month, City Council introduced the bill after a mass shooting at an Airbnb party on the North Side that killed two teens and injured nine others.

Some city leaders want property owners offering short-term rentals to have a business license from the city. They also want to set strict capacity limits and have owners keep a log with the contact info for each guest. Property owners could also even be subject to city inspection.

During the public hearing, some in support of the bill argued that many property owners whose homes are being used as Airbnb's for profit have fueled the affordable housing crisis here in the city and believe the city should add even more regulations.

Others say there are simply too many unanswered questions about the infractions, who they apply to and who will enforce them.

City Council meets again next Tuesday. It doesn't appear the agenda has been finalized, so it's unclear if they'll be voting on this.