City Council puts short-term rental legislation on hold for more public input

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Legislation regulating short-term rentals in response to the deadly mass shooting at an Airbnb on the North Side is on hold.

Council members heard testimony about it Wednesday but did not act on the proposal. The legislation is now on hold for at least three weeks. They want to look at possible changes and consider input from the public.

The legislation would require people running Airbnbs and similar rentals to get a license from the city's Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections. People who own those properties would also need to provide the city with contact information of anyone who rents from them.

The goal is to cut down on problems at short-term rentals like the mass shooting at the Airbnb in East Allegheny. Two teenagers were killed and nine others were injured.

Council members also say there have been other issues with several Airbnb rentals over the past few years and they're getting worse.

Some leaders want to add things to the proposal, including restricting Airbnb sites to primary residences, instead of properties owned by companies. Others want to consider incentives for short-term rental owners who are following the rules.