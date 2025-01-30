Pittsburgh civil rights leaders question force used by police in 2 incidents

Civil rights leaders question use of force by Pittsburgh police in 2 incidents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city is looking into two incidents involving Pittsburgh police. Civil rights leaders say in each case, officers may have used excessive force.

"What we wanted to emphasize is we were concerned about what we saw," said Tim Stevens, the chairman and CEO of B-PEP.

The first was on Dec. 29 with Delvon Pridgen. Cellphone video captured part of the incident. Pridgen appears to be on the floor surrounded by several officers.

According to the criminal complaint, Pittsburgh police responded to a hit-and-run involving Pridgen and his wife. She told officers she has an order of protection against him. When officers caught up with Pridgen, they claim he was drunk, defying commands and refused to put his hands behind his back.

Stevens said he doesn't want to rush to judgment.

"We will await the full investigation because sometimes what you see may deceive what is reality," Stevens said.

The second incident in question took place two days later, on New Year's Eve.

In video, Morgan Daniels is seen being pulled down the steps while in handcuffs. Video shows a female officer punch her, and then a male officer drags her onto the sidewalk. At one point, Daniels kicks them.

According to the criminal complaint, police were responding to a fight and were directed to Daniels' residence. When they confronted her, they allege she was screaming and confrontational. Investigators say she resisted arrest and that's when things escalated.

Leadership of the NAACP Pittsburgh Branch, the Alliance for Police Accountability and the B-PEP met with the Public Safety director and the acting police chief, among others, to discuss both occurrences on Thursday.

"The meeting was productive, however both incidents are still under investigation. They have asked us to wait until both those investigations have come to a conclusion," said Daylon Davis, the president of the NAACP Pittsburgh Branch.

Organizers said they did agree on educating residents about use of force in each police zone.

Currently, Pittsburgh Public Safety is not able to comment on either incident, as they are under investigation by the Office of Municipal Investigations.