Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police to hold update after 3 people killed in North Side shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police will hold a briefing on Monday morning after 3 people were shot and killed on the city's North Side over the weekend. 

CBS News Pittsburgh Live

33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic was found shot to death in Allegheny Commons East Park and 59-year-old Betty Averytt was found shot at a bus stop. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died.

That's where the male victim in the shooting was also found. He also died from his injuries.

So far, a motive remains unknown and there and no suspects have been named.

The press briefing will begin at 11 a.m. 

RELATED STORIES:

First published on October 17, 2022 / 4:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.