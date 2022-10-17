Pittsburgh Police to hold update after 3 people killed in North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police will hold a briefing on Monday morning after 3 people were shot and killed on the city's North Side over the weekend.

33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic was found shot to death in Allegheny Commons East Park and 59-year-old Betty Averytt was found shot at a bus stop. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died.

That's where the male victim in the shooting was also found. He also died from his injuries.

So far, a motive remains unknown and there and no suspects have been named.

The press briefing will begin at 11 a.m.

RELATED STORIES: