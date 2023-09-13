Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police searching for man accused of assaulting teenage girl

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police search for sexual assault suspect
Pittsburgh police search for sexual assault suspect 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are looking for a man wanted for assaulting a teenage girl in May. 

According to police, the 30-year-old Thomas Cocco assaulted the teenager when she was waiting for a bus at the Homewood Avenue station. 

She asked him if he knew of a place to charge her dying cell phone. He then allegedly took her down the East Busway and assaulted her as well as threatened her with a knife. He took her back to her apartment where he again assaulted her outside. 

From there, he let her go. 

Anyone with information regarding Cocco's whereabouts is being asked to call police. 

First published on September 13, 2023 / 4:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.