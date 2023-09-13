Pittsburgh Police searching for man accused of assaulting teenage girl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are looking for a man wanted for assaulting a teenage girl in May.
According to police, the 30-year-old Thomas Cocco assaulted the teenager when she was waiting for a bus at the Homewood Avenue station.
She asked him if he knew of a place to charge her dying cell phone. He then allegedly took her down the East Busway and assaulted her as well as threatened her with a knife. He took her back to her apartment where he again assaulted her outside.
From there, he let her go.
Anyone with information regarding Cocco's whereabouts is being asked to call police.
